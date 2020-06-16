Amid U.S. standoff, WHO chief to address Chinese university graduates
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will deliver the graduation speech online to Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management on June 21, according to a notice from the university. Washington has suspended its funding to the WHO, which President Donald Trump has accused of becoming a puppet of China for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.
The WHO has rejected Trump's assertions that it promoted "disinformation" about the virus from China, where a flare-up of COVID-19 cases has stoked fears of a second wave of infections. The WHO said on Tuesday that Tedros had given hundreds of addresses since taking office nearly three years ago, including in the past two weeks a virtual speech to New York's Columbia University and a recorded one for City University of New York.
More people have died of the coronavirus in the United States than in any other country.
