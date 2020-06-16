Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid U.S. standoff, WHO chief to address Chinese university graduates

The head of the WHO is due to give a speech to Beijing university students this week, as the U.N. body seeks to manage a resurgence of the coronavirus in China amid hostility from its biggest donor, the United States. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will deliver the graduation speech online to Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management on June 21, according to a notice from the university.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:33 IST
Amid U.S. standoff, WHO chief to address Chinese university graduates

The head of the WHO is due to give a speech to Beijing university students this week, as the U.N. body seeks to manage a resurgence of the coronavirus in China amid hostility from its biggest donor, the United States.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will deliver the graduation speech online to Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management on June 21, according to a notice from the university. Washington has suspended its funding to the WHO, which President Donald Trump has accused of becoming a puppet of China for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO has rejected Trump's assertions that it promoted "disinformation" about the virus from China, where a flare-up of COVID-19 cases has stoked fears of a second wave of infections. The WHO said on Tuesday that Tedros had given hundreds of addresses since taking office nearly three years ago, including in the past two weeks a virtual speech to New York's Columbia University and a recorded one for City University of New York.

More people have died of the coronavirus in the United States than in any other country.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus returns, Beijingers face disruption, anxiety

Beijings scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak, just over a week after containment measures had been eased and life had returned to near-normal, is disrupting activity for many residents and fueling concerns of further tightening.Many ...

UK begins human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical researchers began human trials this week of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists at Imperial College London. The study, which involves a set of people being immunised with the vaccine, will be the first time it has bee...

Hungary's parliament revokes government's special powers as virus ebbs

Hungarys parliament on Tuesday revoked special powers granted to Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases dwindles and the focus shifts to reviving the economy. Orban, whose right-win...

US hands over 1st shipment of 100 ventilators to India in COVID-19 assistance

The US on Tuesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, valued at about USD 1.2 million, as part of President Donald Trumps offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020