New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus

New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive. The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.

The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered. New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered.