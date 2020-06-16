New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus
The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member. The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.PTI | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:22 IST
New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive. The new cases sparked a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight's fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.
The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered. New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- London