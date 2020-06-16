Greece: Demand for permanent hirings in health sector grows louder

Hundreds of health care workers have marched through central Athens demanding the hiring of permanent workers for the health sector, while Greece's hospital doctors' union declared a 24-hour strike Tuesday

The union for state hospital workers also declared a seven-hour work stoppage for the Greek capital and a 24-hour strike for the rest of the country with the same demands

Greece's center right government hired hundreds of workers for state hospitals on fixed-term contracts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Unions are demanding permanent hires, and for funding for the country's health care system.