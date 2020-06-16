Left Menu
Greece: Demand for permanent hirings in health sector grows louder

PTI | Athens | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of health care workers have marched through central Athens demanding the hiring of permanent workers for the health sector, while Greece's hospital doctors' union declared a 24-hour strike Tuesday

The union for state hospital workers also declared a seven-hour work stoppage for the Greek capital and a 24-hour strike for the rest of the country with the same demands

Greece's center right government hired hundreds of workers for state hospitals on fixed-term contracts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Unions are demanding permanent hires, and for funding for the country's health care system.

