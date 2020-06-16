Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa marks Youth Day with masks, social distancing

With calls to protect each other against COVID-19, nearly 200 young South Africans, wearing face masks and keeping a distance, marked the country's Youth Day holiday, the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students' uprising which helped to bring about the end of apartheid, the country's previous regime of racist, minority rule.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:47 IST
South Africa marks Youth Day with masks, social distancing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With calls to protect each other against COVID-19, nearly 200 young South Africans, wearing face masks and keeping a distance, marked the country's Youth Day holiday, the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students' uprising which helped to bring about the end of apartheid, the country's previous regime of racist, minority rule. Lined up along a Soweto street, the young people sang anti-apartheid anthems and held up posters urging people to work together to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some held up a banner saying "Use the spirit of June 16 to fight Covid 19." Others held up placards in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to domestic violence against women. The commemoration marked June 16, 1976 when students in Soweto demonstrating against the white minority government were fired upon by security forces and several students were killed.

The tragic event, symbolized by the iconic photograph of a lifeless 13-year-old Hector Pieterson being carried away after he was shot by police, was sparked by black students rioting against the state's imposition of the use of Afrikaans, a Dutch-based language, for learning in several school subjects. More than 170 students and others were killed in protests over several weeks.

The Soweto demonstration was a galvanizing point in the battle to end the oppression of white minority rule. South Africa achieved democracy with majority rule elections in 1994. The commemoration Tuesday was held near the Hector Pieterson Museum which highlights the history of the students' protest.

This year's gathering was muted by the coronavirus restrictions which have banned groups of more than 50 people, as well as by cold, rainy weather. "Celebrating June 16, 44 years later, we must draw strength from the from the battles and the heroic struggles of young people and defeat this pandemic as well," said Geoff Makhubu, the mayor of Johannesburg.

The day is marked by the African Union as the Day of the African Child and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, used social media to mark the holiday. "Every June 16, we remember the 1976 Soweto Uprising where students fought with great courage for their right to education & dignity. Today, we must continue the fight for all children to have a healthy, safe start in life, free from harm, for the Africa we want," he said in his tweet.

The United Nations aid agency for children, UNICEF, noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of young people in Africa. These include lack of access to online learning, as "barely one in five households in Eastern and Southern Africa have internet access."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat likely to witness light rainfall for next two days

Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places for the next two days, according to Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad.Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad said, Light to moderate rain...

Defence Minister holds back-to-back meetings with military brass over Ladakh situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two-back-to-back meetings with top military brass on Tuesday deliberating on the situation in eastern Ladakh after an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troop...

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side: MEA.

India very clear that all its activities are always within Indian side of the LAC, we expect the same from Chinese side MEA....

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 61 per cent

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Tuesday said that with 8,904 people recovered so far, the recovery rate in the state stood at 61 per cent. During a press conference, he said that a total of 516 new COVID-19 cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020