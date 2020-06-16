Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Indian envoy meet in Beijing after Galwan Valley violent face-off

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing on Tuesday, sources said. The meeting came in the backdrop of a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in which both sides suffered casualties in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

India said earlier in the day that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galway Valley.

Srivastava said that given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. "We expect the same of the Chinese side," he said. The spokesperson said that India remains firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue.

"At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said. (ANI)