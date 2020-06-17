T1 sign Teddy to multi-year deal

T1 re-signed star AD carry Jin-seong "Teddy" Park to a contract through 2022, the organization announced Tuesday. His deal wasn't due to expire until November, but T1 said his signing was a priority.

The 22-year-old South Korean has been with the organization since 2018. The team won the 2019 League Champions Korea Spring and Summer playoffs and the 2020 Spring playoffs. With T1, he will continue to team with mid laner Sang-hyeok "Faker" Lee, who signed a three-year contract in February that includes part ownership of T1's parent company.

In February, Teddy became the 10th player to reach 1,000 kills in LCK play, joining Faker in the group. T1 begins the 2020 Summer Split on Wednesday against DRX.

--Field Level Media