Left Menu
Development News Edition

New policy requires NYPD to release body camera footage

A new policy will require New York City police to release all body camera footage of shootings and other instances when force is used and injury or death occurs, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said in what he billed as an additional step toward police reform.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-06-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 02:17 IST
New policy requires NYPD to release body camera footage
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

A new policy will require New York City police to release all body camera footage of shootings and other instances when force is used and injury or death occurs, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said in what he billed as an additional step toward police reform. Tuesday's announcement regarding body cameras overturns a policy that gave the New York Police Department wide discretion on when it made the videos public.

It came a day after the nation's largest police department disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit long criticized for its aggressive tactics. "Body-worn cameras are only as powerful as the transparency that comes with them," de Blasio said. "This is a good thing for everyone involved. … When people see this kind of transparency, it will build trust." Starting in 2017, the NYPD began deploying 24,000 body cameras for its patrol force and other street units, the most in the nation by far. The previous policy required that the department make videos involving force public if the police commissioner found it would address a specific "public concern" and "preserve peace." The new policy calls for mandatory release of footage within 30 days if an officer fires a gun and hits someone or could have caused injury, uses a stun gun or makes use of any other force that causes harm. The videos will be posted on the internet after civilians who were involved have seen it first, the mayor said.

The approach stands out in how it sets a fixed and relatively swift timeline for the public release of body cam video, something departments often delay or deny. It also could face a challenge from prosecutors seeking to preserve police footage for trials.

The Police Benevolent Association, New York's largest police union, declined to comment.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would provide 400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. The funding will help Egypt increase the reach of its universal...

Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil set record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.Brazil also reg...

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washingtons federal court follows warnings from...

COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the citys COVID-19 Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020