Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia city investigating police chief after Facebook post

Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers wrote on his personal Facebook page that religious leaders have failed to give enough support to police and that Black Lives Matter as a movement “seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters.” Since then, Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said he began gathering information from residents, police officers and city employees. But the investigation now focuses on other issues related to the chief, Densmore said.

PTI | Johnscreek | Updated: 17-06-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 02:21 IST
Georgia city investigating police chief after Facebook post
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

An Atlanta-area police chief who was criticised for saying on social media that he doesn't support the Black Lives Matter movement has now been placed on leave while his city investigates him. Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers wrote on his personal Facebook page that religious leaders have failed to give enough support to police and that Black Lives Matter as a movement "seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters." Since then, Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore said he began gathering information from residents, police officers and city employees.

But the investigation now focuses on other issues related to the chief, Densmore said. Densmore opened an internal investigation into allegations against the chief "unrelated to his social media post," he said on Tuesday. He did not specify what those are. In his Facebook post, Byers said he is supportive of demonstrations for justice and that he supports the lives of all people.

"But I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters," he wrote. "It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is." Byers has been placed on leave while the investigation goes on, Densmore said. Johns Creek, a large Atlanta suburb just northeast of the city, is among Georgia's largest cities with about 85,000 residents.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would provide 400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. The funding will help Egypt increase the reach of its universal...

Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil set record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.Brazil also reg...

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washingtons federal court follows warnings from...

COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the citys COVID-19 Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020