Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not only in Xinjiang, China threatens overseas Uighurs

China's atrocities on Uighur Muslims, living in Xinjiang are known to the world. Now, leaked documents from the province show that across Europe, exiled Uighurs report surveillance by Beijing and threats of harm to their relatives in the region if they make noise about Chinese repression.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:17 IST
Not only in Xinjiang, China threatens overseas Uighurs
Flag of China. Image Credit: ANI

China's atrocities on Uighur Muslims, living in Xinjiang are known to the world. Now, leaked documents from the province show that across Europe, exiled Uighurs report surveillance by Beijing and threats of harm to their relatives in the region if they make noise about Chinese repression. According to the Hill, the leaked documents from Xinjiang show the Chinese government's reasons for detaining several hundred Uighurs.

The Karakax list contains personal data on more than 300 individuals with relatives abroad. The Chinese government has flagged "people who leave the country and do not return" as a security risk in Xinjiang, because of their possible ties to exiled groups deemed as "separatists" by Beijing. The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), which works to protect the diaspora's rights, has claimed that Beijing targets Uighurs living in the West and demands information on their community, promising safety for their relatives in Xinjiang in return.

The Uighurs are a majority in the Xinjiang province, situated in western part of China and is officially designated as an autonomous region. Many international human rights organisations have accused China of cracking down on the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination.

Kerim Zair, a Uighur who moved from Norway to London, said he received an anonymous call few years ago. "They requested that I work for them. I rejected them. ... I don't know how they got my number," Zair said. Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uighurs worldwide.

China put a million or more Uighurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's directives to "show absolutely no mercy" in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism", revealed the leaked documents released in US media. Over 400 pages of documents of the Chinese government released by The New York Times, however, do not record Xi directly ordering the creation of the detention facilities. They mention that he ascribed Xinjiang's instability to the widespread influence of toxic beliefs and demanded they be eradicated, as per an article by Austin Ramzy for the US daily. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the ...

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020