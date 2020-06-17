Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin newspaper vendor in Singapore gets jail for breaching stay-home notice

The stay-home notice was part of the restrictions imposed under measures to control the spread of coronavirus through movements of people. Ramasamy's lawyer told the court that he had left his house to deliver the newspapers because he received a complaint and wanted to resolve the matter.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:36 IST
Indian-origin newspaper vendor in Singapore gets jail for breaching stay-home notice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Singapore court on Wednesday sentenced an Indian-origin newspaper vendor to two weeks of imprisonment for breaching his stay-home notice. Palanivelu Ramasamy, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching his stay-home notice in order to deliver newspapers to 14 units across eight floors at Goldhill Plaza. The stay-home notice was part of the restrictions imposed under measures to control the spread of coronavirus through the movements of people.

Ramasamy's lawyer told the court that he had left his house to deliver the newspapers because he received a complaint and wanted to resolve the matter. However, the judge said Ramasamy's action was "out of a misplaced sense of duty" and asked the lawyer repeatedly if newspaper company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) would have helped had he asked for assistance.

The court heard that Ramasamy had attended a wedding in India and returned to Singapore on March 21. He was issued a 14-day stay-home notice at the airport. However, on March 30 the ninth day of his stay-home notice Ramasamy left his apartment at Towner Road for about two hours and 15 minutes. The man, who has been a newspaper vendor with SPH since 1985, had been alerted to a complaint about a worker who had not delivered newspapers to his customers at Goldhill Plaza, said defense lawyer Aaron Lee of Allen & Gledhill, who acted pro bono in the case.

This was due to restrictions imposed by the management at Goldhill Plaza arising from the COVID-19 situation, said Lee. As Ramasamy's work was not allowed to go up to the office units, he left the newspapers near the mailbox on the ground level instead. Ramasamy has two workers under him and usually collects newspapers at 4 am and distributes them around the Thomson area in the suburb of Singapore, the court heard.

Instead of asking his workers to deliver the papers, Ramasamy left his flat on March 30 to personally deliver the newspapers. After that, he took a bus to reach home. Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim asked for at least two-week jail term for Ramasamy, stating that the government had been very clear about the policies behind stay-home notices, with the media including newspapers publicizing these widely. "He was irresponsible and selfish and subordinated public health rules," Lim said, noting that Ramasamy had gone to bus stops with high human traffic, students and worshippers at a temple, and visited 14 units.

For breaching his stay-home notice, Palanivelu could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to SGD 10,000 or both.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

$1.7 billion needed to limit threat of hunger brought on by COVID-19 in Africa: IRC

New analysis from the International Rescue Committee IRC estimates the cost of living for refugees and vulnerable populations in COVID-hit countries like Yemen, Afghanistan, and Somalia in conflict-affected countries, a cash boost of 1.7 bi...

Cinnamon rolls to the rescue in New York's COVID-19 lockdown

When coronavirus locked down New York, opera singer Claire Kuttler turned to her favorite pastime, baking.Its just been one of the things keeping me kind of grounded and happy during this time of so much uncertainty, said Kuttler, 35, while...

Bhullar, Shubhankar, Kapil Dev to feature in COVID-19 charity golf event on July 11

Top Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma as well as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the Champions for a Cause-Charity Golf Match, which aims to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief, here on...

Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on clashes along India-China border

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as seditious and anti- people, the silence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the violent clashes along the India-China border. His comments d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020