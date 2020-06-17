Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:17 IST
FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?
Representative Image Image Credit:

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African-Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics.

Here is a sampling: PepsiCo Inc subsidiary Quaker Oats said on June 17 it would drop the name and image of Aunt Jemima, acknowledging the pancake mix and syrup branding was rooted in a "racial stereotype." (https://reut.rs/2UUIdO1)

PepsiCo also said it would spend more than $400 million over 5 years to support black communities https://bit.ly/2AJIMU1 and increase black representation at the company, with initiatives such as raising the number of black managers and buying more from black-owned suppliers. (https://bit.ly/2AJIMU1) Swedish music streaming firm Spotify Technology SA said on June 16 that Juneteenth, or June 19, will be a paid holiday for its U.S. staff. The date commemorates the June 19, 1865 reading in Texas of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Declaration, which brought an end to slavery in the United States. (https://bit.ly/2N2auxZ)

Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc's CEO Jill Soltau in a blog post dated June 15 said June 19 would be made an annual company holiday. (https://bit.ly/2YvtlGI) Mastercard Inc in a message to its employees on June 12 said June 19 will be a holiday for its employees and the day would be designated as Mastercard Day of Solidarity. (https://bit.ly/3hqovmY)

Starbucks Corp said on June 12 it would allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and pins, rolling back restrictions on how baristas could show support for the social movement against racism. (https://bit.ly/2UEZ6Mq) Apple Inc said on June 11 the iPhone maker will increase spending with black-owned suppliers as part of a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative, while Google's YouTube video service said it will spend $100 million to fund black content creators. (https://reut.rs/37qJGk0)

Walmart Inc said on June 10 it would no longer keep "multicultural hair and beauty products" in locked display cases at any of its stores. Critics had said doing so suggested consumers of those products are more likely to shoplift. (https://reut.rs/2MOMOwV) NASCAR on June 10 banned the Confederate flag at all its car racing tracks and events, saying the symbol of white segregationists "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans". (https://reut.rs/2MQWoPV)

Amazon.com Inc on June 10 imposed a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition product, Rekognition, which critics say is more likely to misidentify people with darker skin and more likely to be used in minority communities. (https://reut.rs/3dRzofn) Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter Inc and Square Inc , announced on June 9 that June 19 would become a paid holiday every year for employees of both companies. (https://reut.rs/2BUKMZK)

L'Oreal SA on June 9 rehired Munroe Bergdorf, a British black transgender model it sacked in 2017 after she described all white people as racist. The French cosmetics company offered Bergdorf a seat on a newly formed UK diversity and inclusion advisory board, a role she accepted. (https://reut.rs/37myWTQ) HBO said on June 9 it would pull from its HBO Max streaming service the Oscar-winning 1939 film "Gone with the Wind," long decried for its racist depictions of blacks in the antebellum South. (https://reut.rs/37pUAqq)

The Paramount Network, owned by ViacomCBS Inc, said on June 9 it would discontinue the reality show "Cops" after 33 years on air. Critics say the show has glorified police violence. (https://reut.rs/2Avfw35) International Business Machines Corp said on June 8 it would no longer sell or research facial recognition tools that critics contend are biased against people of color. (https://reut.rs/2YmmOOw)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on June 5 the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier," an apparent reference to its opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police treatment of African Americans, a protest initiated by quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." (https://reut.rs/2BVAHM5) Bank of America Corp on June 2 said it would spend $1 billion over four years to address racial and economic inequality. (https://reut.rs/3cXIWUI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

More stimulus expected as UK inflation drops to 4-year low

Inflation in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in four years in May following a big coronavirus-related drop in prices at the pump, official figures showed Wednesday in a development thats bolstered expectations of another sizeable stimulus...

Armed forces always shown remarkable courage, protected India's sovereignty: PM

The armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected Indias sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, paying tribute to the army personnel killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eas...

McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where only elite white people can afford them. Wh...

Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message. Hernndez said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020