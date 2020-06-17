Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says bodies of 2 migrants, baby washed up on Libyan coast

Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the three bodies washed up near the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya. They were among a dozen people who were missing and feared drowned after a boat carrying around three dozen migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:07 IST
UN says bodies of 2 migrants, baby washed up on Libyan coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The bodies of two African migrants and a 5-month-old boy who drowned in a shipwreck over the weekend were found on the coast of Libya, a U.N. official said Wednesday. Separately, the Libyan coast guard intercepted a ship with 130 Europe-bound migrants and returned them to Libya. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the three bodies washed up near the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya.

They were among a dozen people who were missing and feared drowned after a boat carrying around three dozen migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday. Zawiya is about 48 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital, Tripoli. Two children were reported to be among the missing migrants. The 130 migrants intercepted Wednesday were mainly from Sudan, and included seven women and three children, Msehli said.

Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. Most migrants make the perilous journey to Europe in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said in March that its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the "grim milestone" of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants. Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water. Libya is largely governed by local militias, many of which profit from the trafficking.

The EU agreed earlier this year to end an anti-migrant smuggler operation involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to concentrate on upholding a widely flouted U.N. arms embargo that's considered key to winding down Libya's relentless war.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Britain removes protection from Churchill statue for Macron visit

Workmen began removing protective hoarding around a statue of Britains wartime leader Winston Churchill on Wednesday ahead of a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron after the monument was covered up during racial equality protests. L...

More stimulus expected as UK inflation drops to 4-year low

Inflation in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in four years in May following a big coronavirus-related drop in prices at the pump, official figures showed Wednesday in a development thats bolstered expectations of another sizeable stimulus...

Armed forces always shown remarkable courage, protected India's sovereignty: PM

The armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected Indias sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, paying tribute to the army personnel killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eas...

McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where only elite white people can afford them. Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020