Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged Wednesday that a police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds — not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. The initial complaint alleges Derek Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 18-06-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 09:26 IST
Prosecutors say Floyd restrained 1 minute less

Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged Wednesday that a police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds — not the 8:46 that has become a global symbol of police brutality. The initial complaint alleges Derek Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive.” But timestamps cited in the document's description of the incident, much of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, including 1 minute, 53 seconds after Floyd appeared to stop breathing.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office said in a statement that “these kinds of technical matters” can be handled in a future amendment to the criminal case if it becomes necessary. The Associated Press began asking about the error the day after the initial charges were filed, but prosecutors had repeatedly declined to address it as their 8 minutes and 46 seconds began to be used by protesters around the globe for its symbolism.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Hope says he has it in him to repeat 2017 Headingley Test show against England

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is confident of replicating his 2017 heroics against England in the upcoming three-Test series but admitted that his stats in the longest format havent exactly been the best for a while. Hope hasnt scored a ton...

Cricket-PCB chief expects 2020 T20 World Cup to be postponed

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said the logistical challenge of keeping 16 teams in a bio-secure bubble to limit the risk of COVID-19 makes staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year impossible. The governing ...

Rio soccer league to return Thursday despite coronavirus

Brazilian soccer is set to make a partial return after a three-month suspension despite protests from sports executives who think it is too risky to start playing during the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body of soccer in Rio de Janei...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that would be the nations largest indoor social gathering in three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020