Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo meets top Chinese envoy in Hawaii for talks

The meeting between the two diplomats took place in Hawaii on a day when President Donald Trump signed into law a legislation that condemns the gross human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in China’s restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, paving the way for imposing sanctions against senior Chinese officials. Pompeo “stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” the State Department said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:32 IST
Pompeo meets top Chinese envoy in Hawaii for talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to exchange views on the bilateral relations and on the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said, amidst major differences between the two nations on a range of issues. The meeting between the two diplomats took place in Hawaii on a day when President Donald Trump signed into law a legislation that condemns the gross human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in China’s restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, paving the way for imposing sanctions against senior Chinese officials.

Pompeo “stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” the State Department said in a statement. Pompeo and Yang for the first time met over dinner on Tuesday, which they continued on Wednesday.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Secretary of State Pompeo met Yang, a Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo member, in Honolulu, Hawaii to exchange views on the US-China relations. Pompeo stressed key US interests and the need for the fully-reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security and diplomatic interactions. The two countries are also at odds over China's decision to impose a controversial security law in Hong Kong, a former British territory, which was handed over to Beijing in 1997.

He also stressed the need for the full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks. In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry slammed the US for the law on Uyghurs, saying it "maliciously attacks" China's policy in the Xinjiang region.

China will "resolutely hit back and the US will bear the burden of all subsequent consequences", it said in a statement after Trump signed the Act into law. The bill, which includes sanctions on the senior Chinese officials directly involved in the crackdown on the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, was passed with overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 83,51,000 people and killed more than 4,48,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 2.1 million cases and more than 1,17,000 deaths. The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment..

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S, China diplomats meet in Hawaii as tensions flare

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Chinas top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, in high-level face-to-face talks that have become rare amid tensions between the two strategic rivals.The worlds two largest economies have be...

AGR dues: SC asks telcos to file financial statements, balance sheets

The Supreme Court on Thursday noted that telecom companies must come with a reasonable plan for the payment of adjusted gross revenue AGR dues and asked them to submit their financial statements and balance sheets. A three-judge bench heade...

Ramaphosa congratulates President of Burundi on election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the President of Burundi, Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye, on his election and inauguration as President of Burundi. The election of President Evariste Ndayishimiye will contribute to the stre...

When Peppa Pig enjoyed yoga with friends!

What happens when Peppa Pig and her friends do yoga They learn how to relax. One morning, Peppa and her friends were at the playgroup when their teacher Madame Gazelle informed them about a visit by Miss Rabbit to teach them how to relax wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020