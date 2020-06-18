Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi group sends cards, baskets to COVID-19 patients

The incidents have prompted Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to express her regret in a speech in Parliament. Foundation officials said families should understand how important it is to support those battling COVID-19 when they need it the most.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:03 IST
Bangladeshi group sends cards, baskets to COVID-19 patients

When her father tested positive for COVID-19, Sumona Khanom struggled to get a bed for him at an already overwhelmed Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The family struggled, too, with a lack of money to buy food. She was exhausted. But then, solace came in the form of a fruit basket from the Bidyanondo Foundation. There were mangoes, litchis, oranges, apples, lemons and other food. And there was a get-well card for her father that read, “We are here to stand by you. This (gift) is a token of love. Our heart goes to you!” The basket was presented by volunteers working for the foundation, established in 2013 and known for its food assistance programmes for street children and the poor. The group -- its name means “learn for fun” -- has stepped in to build awareness of COVID-19 among families of virus' victims and the community. Its efforts have been inspired by news reports of neglect of victims, or hostility toward them.

One family abandoned an elderly woman in a forest near their home when they suspected she was infected. In another incident, a father died being locked in his room when he returned from work with fever. The family did not take him to a hospital. Other families have refused to take bodies for burial or cremation. The incidents have prompted Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to express her regret in a speech in Parliament.

Foundation officials said families should understand how important it is to support those battling COVID-19 when they need it the most. “Those news reports are very shocking. We cannot believe this can happen in a society where relatives usually throng a hospital when someone becomes ill. But this pandemic is teaching us many new things and showing its teeth,” said Salman Khan Yeasin, a foundation manager.

“Actually, in this time of corona, humanity is in a sort fading away. But in this case, we are trying to set an example of humanitarian approach,” he said. The group has distributed about 1,400 fruit baskets since it began distributing them on June 1.

Bidyanondo depends mostly on crowdfunding. It has built a partnership with the military and its agencies, and works with about 80 other groups across Bangladesh. Yeasin said while the foundation's primary target is to support patients and build awareness, it does not want doctors and other health workers to be forgotten.

“Many health workers are staying outside home, away from their families to provide health care,” he said. “We wanted to thank them. They also need mental support.” So it has sent them cards. One reads: “We become brave to do more (for people) seeing your efforts, we know you will continue this fight to save our lives if we become ill tomorrow.” Bidyanondo's efforts have been met with gratitude. Sumona Khanom appreciated that the foundation “has come forward to help my father.” “I hope,” she said, “they would come forward to help all other fathers.” ___ While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus has become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness..

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Upper House endorses proposal seeking to update new map

Nepals Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill Coat of Arms unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include part...

Malaysia could send Rohingya detainees back out to sea - sources

Malaysia is considering a plan to send nearly 300 Rohingya Muslim refugees detained after arriving on a damaged boat back out to sea once the ship has been fixed, two security sources told Reuters on Thursday.Muslim-majority Malaysia has be...

Indian front-line troops broke consensus, says China

China on Thursday alleged that Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control LAC which led to the violent clash in the Galwan valley area. Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Li...

Top U.S, China diplomats meet in Hawaii as tensions flare

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Chinas top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, in high-level face-to-face talks that have become rare amid tensions between the two strategic rivals.The worlds two largest economies have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020