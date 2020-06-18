Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divers cut, plant coral off UAE coast to build reef

Off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coral freshly removed from a reef is cut into pieces and replanted by a group of divers in the waters below. The divers, from the Fujairah Adventure Centre, are building artificial reefs they hope will spur a resurgence in sea life degraded over the years by climate change and development.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:31 IST
Divers cut, plant coral off UAE coast to build reef
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Off the east coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coral freshly removed from a reef is cut into pieces and replanted by a group of divers in the waters below.

The divers, from the Fujairah Adventure Centre, are building artificial reefs they hope will spur a resurgence in sea life degraded over the years by climate change and development. The small team and other volunteers have planted more than 9,000 corals over about 600 square meters in the past year. Within five years, they hope to cover 300,000 square meters with 1.5 million corals.

"It's a fertile environment for coral reefs, and this diversity has started spreading and has helped bring back sea life," diver Saeed al-Maamari told Reuters. Reefs, developing over thousands of years, are crucial to the survival of many marine species, while also acting as a barrier against waves that can help reduce erosion.

As elsewhere, UAE reefs have suffered substantial degradation over the past two decades, mostly due to climate change but also because of land reclamation. Artificial reefs can help restore reefs that become a habitat for marine life and help combat coral bleaching and other degradation caused by climate change.

But it could take 10-15 years until meaningful levels of coral begin to grow naturally on artificial reefs, marine biologist John Burt told Reuters. "This is a program that is going to take a considerable amount of time before it is able to demonstrate efficacy in terms of rehabilitating a coral reef," said the associate professor at New York University's Abu Dhabi campus.

The project in Fujairah, one of the poorer parts of the oil-rich Gulf Arab state, has government support with technical expertise provided by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Fujairah is where most of the country's few popular diving spots are located and officials hope the reef will help foster sustainable fisheries and eco-tourism.

"We're recreating the coral reef environment and system, which will become colonized with fish and increase biodiversity and become a habitat for fish species that are threatened and become a nice environment for diving tourism," said Ahmed Al-Za'abi, director of the ministry's marine environment research department.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

VHP announces nationwide campaign for boycotting chinese goods

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP on Thursday said it will conduct a door-to-door campaign across the country appealing to people to boycott Chinese goods and mobile phones to break the backbone of the country. In a statement, VHP general secre...

Man wanted in several cases arrested from UP's Moradabad after brief exchange of fire

A 27-year-old man wanted in several robbery and dacoity cases was arrested from Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ajay and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, w...

Ration card portability: Paswan to take up with telecom minister internet problem in hilly states

With hilly states complaining of poor internet connection as the main hurdle for implementation of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will approach his telecom counterpart to resolve ...

Two women injured after house collapses in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Two women sustained minor injuries after a portion of a house collapsed in the Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai on Thursday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials said. According to the BMC officials, the injured were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020