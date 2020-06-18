Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese President Xi asks PLA to improve strategic management of armed forces

Xi, who heads the country's military “made the important instruction at a teleconference on strategic management training of the armed forces”, Xinhua news agency reported. His comments on military modernisation came amid heightened tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control and a range of differences with the United States, including on Beijing's flexing of muscles in the strategic South and East China seas.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:49 IST
Chinese President Xi asks PLA to improve strategic management of armed forces
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to improve its management practices to promote high-quality development of the armed forces, the official media reported on Thursday. Xi, who heads the country's military "made the important instruction at a teleconference on strategic management training of the armed forces", Xinhua news agency reported.

His comments on military modernization came amid heightened tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control and a range of differences with the United States, including on Beijing's flexing of muscles in the strategic South and East China seas. Noting the significance for the armed forces to hold strategic management training, Xi, also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China, said that efforts should be focused on objectives, problems, and results to update the management concept and improve the system and mechanism of strategic management.

His comments came as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has taken a more offensive role along the LAC, asserting its claims, which India says is a violation of all agreements to manage the 3,488-km long LAC. Xi demanded efforts to fully implement the 13th Five-Year Plan for the building of the armed forces and to carry forward the formulation of the 14th five-year plan for military development, Xinhua said.

China recently approved this year's defense military budget which is around 1.27 trillion yuan (about USD 179 billion) against last year's 177.61 billion. Xi has been stressing the troops battle preparedness ever since he came to power in 2012 insisting on real-time exercises to win wars.

He also revamped defense forces, cutting the army by three lakh troops and enhanced its naval and air power as Beijing expanded its influence abroad. China is at loggerheads with the US over trade and industrial practices for months. The two countries are also at odds over China's decision to impose a controversial security law in Hong Kong, a former British territory, which was handed over to Beijing in 1997, and the origin of coronavirus, which US claims emerged from a bio-lab in Wuhan.

China is also engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Beijing has built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Two-day curfew in Haryana's Kurukshetra from Friday

The Kurukshetra administration has decided to impose a two-day curfew from Friday to prevent peoples gathering at the citys holy pools during the solar eclipse on June 21. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said the step is being taken ...

COVID-19 has highlighted the need to have robust healthcare system: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare system and self-sufficiency. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties...

Chinese smartphone makers tweak strategy to project products as Indian brands

Chinese handset makers who command around 70 per cent of the market share in India are projecting themselves as Indian brands and selling made-in- India products to ward off any possible backlash on their sales after the Galwan violence. Ko...

India should not depend on China now: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing. The minister also said the government is working on formulating a new polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020