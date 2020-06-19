Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple claims USD 410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona

The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing. The couple, a 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, chose to remain anonymous under state law but told lottery officials they have played the lottery regularly for 38 years, KNXV-TV reported.

PTI | Glendale | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:37 IST
Couple claims USD 410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the USD 410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store. The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing.

The couple, a 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, chose to remain anonymous under state law but told lottery officials they have played the lottery regularly for 38 years, KNXV-TV reported. They chose their own numbers based on family birthdays. "My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way," the wife said, according to lottery officials.

"I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I'd be lucky." The Arizona Lottery has said it was the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest payout in Arizona lottery history. The pair chose the lump-sum cash option which pays out USD319.9 million, KPHO-TV reported. After USD76 million is paid in federal taxes and USD15.3 million goes to state taxes, the couple will take home USD227.8 million.

The couple plans to pay off their mortgage, set aside money to provide for their children and grandchildren, invest, and enjoy the rest, lottery officials said. "I feel lighter now and it's incredible to know that there will never be another bill that I can't pay," the husband said, according to lottery officials.

Circle K will also receive a USD 50,000 sales incentive from the Arizona Lottery for selling the winning ticket, which it has pledged to donate to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for violating policies against 'organised hate'

Facebook on Thursday local time deactivated dozens of advertisements placed by US President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, including a symbol once used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps, which the com...

Entertainment News Roundup: Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month COVID break; Grief over virus death sets Hungarian artist and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hong Kongs Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus breakHong Kongs loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday to a limited number of local visitors and with en...

UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a small number countries with low levels of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on T...

Jets S Adams: 'Maybe it's time to move on'

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams vented his frustration over stalled contract negotiations with the New York Jets on social media Thursday. Later in the day, ESPNs Rich Cimini, citing an unnamed source, reported that Adams informed the team he wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020