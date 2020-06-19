Left Menu
FaZe, Complexity advance in BLAST Spring European Finals

Both teams have Round 2 lower-bracket matches on Friday -- Natus Vincere will face G2 Esports, and Vitality will meet Ninjas in Pyjamas. The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FaZe Clan and Complexity Gaming recorded victories on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event. Bosnia's Nikola "Niko" Kovac notched 44 kills and Norway's Havard "rain" Nygaard and Lithuania's Aurimas "Bymas" Pipiras added 41 apiece as FaZe earned a 2-0 win over Team Vitality. France's Dan "apEX" Madesclaire had a team-best 36 kills for Vitality.

FaZe prevailed 16-11 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II while moving on to Saturday's upper-bracket final. Complexity won the final two maps to score a 2-1 triumph over Natus Vincere. After losing 16-5 on Nuke, Complexity recovered for a 16-8 win on Dust II before closing it out with a 16-3 rout on Mirage.

Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke had 51 kills and fell Dane Benjamin "blameF" Bremer added 48 for Complexity. Ukraine's Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev registered match-high outputs of 56 kills and a plus-18 kill differential for Natus Vincere. The losses by Natus Vincere and Team Vitality drop the two squads into the lower bracket. Both teams have Round 2 lower-bracket matches on Friday -- Natus Vincere will face G2 Esports, and Vitality will meet Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-team, $500,000 European region features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January.

The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs. BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points 2. $65,000, 1,200 points

3. $30,000, 900 points 4. $20,000, 600 points

5-6. $15,000, 300 points 7-8. $10,000, 150 points -- ENCE, OG

