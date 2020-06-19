Australia subject to 'state-based' cybersecurity attack, PM Morrison says

Australia subject to 'state-based' cybersecurity attack, PM Morrison saysReuters | Sydney | Updated: 19-06-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 05:06 IST
The Australian government and other organisations are being targeted by a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra.
"We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting," he said.
