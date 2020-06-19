Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio Tinto launches board-led review into sacred caves blast

Rio's initial response came from its head of iron ore, Chris Salisbury, who characterised the incident as the result of a communication error and apologised for the distress that it had caused land owners, but not for the caves' destruction. "The decision to conduct a board-led review of events at Juukan Gorge reflects our determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make any necessary improvements to our heritage processes and governance," Thompson said on Friday.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:14 IST
Rio Tinto launches board-led review into sacred caves blast
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RioTinto)

Rio Tinto on Friday launched a board-led review into how the miner destroyed two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia, stepping up its response to the blasts after weeks of public criticism and shareholder dismay. In his first comments since the caves were destroyed in late May, Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson apologized to present-day traditional owners of the land and pledged to make public the review's findings, due in October.

With state government approval, the world's biggest iron ore miner destroyed two caves at Juukan Gorge, one of which had contained evidence of continual human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of mine expansion. Rio's initial response came from its head of iron ore, Chris Salisbury, who characterized the incident as the result of a communication error and apologized for the distress that it had caused landowners, but not for the caves' destruction.

"The decision to conduct a board-led review of events at Juukan Gorge reflects our determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make any necessary improvements to our heritage processes and governance," Thompson said on Friday. The review will be conducted by Michael L'Estrange, an independent non-executive director of Rio Tinto, and will seek input from employees and the local Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP).

Investors said Rio Tinto appeared to have initially underestimated the gravity of the destruction of the caves, which archaeologists said were of immense value due to an unbroken link in human habitation since before the last ice age. "I would say (their response) has been very poor," said a Melbourne-based investor in the company, who declined to be named as the matter was sensitive.

Investors noted Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques waited more than a fortnight to directly address the matter, while then BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie fronted investors within hours of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil. "We were disappointed that the company presented the incident as a misunderstanding rather than a grave error of judgment," said a top-20 investor in the company's London listing, who declined to be named because the issue is sensitive.

"We believe this will have serious ramifications for Rio's future community support for its mining activities." The new review will focus on events at Juukan Gorge to assess Rio Tinto's internal heritage standards, procedures, reporting, and governance, as well as examining the company's relationship and communications with the PKKP.

Rio said the review would complement and inform the company's cooperation with an Australian federal parliamentary inquiry into the destruction of the caves, which is due to report by Sept. 30. Western Australia state is also reviewing its Aboriginal Heritage Act, which allows companies to destroy sacred sites "where land users conclude that impact to a site is unavoidable," and doesn't allow traditional owners' right of appeal.

Activist investor, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, said investors were also interested in broader executive accountability at Rio Tinto after a restructure in 2014 in which line responsibility for communities was moved from operations in Perth to corporate affairs in London. "I think investors have zoned in on that as a problem," said the center's executive director Brynn O'Brien

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...

Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutantos upcoming book Dial A for Aunties for Netflix. The project, being touted as Crazy Rich Asians&#160;meets&#160;Weekend at Bernies story, will be directed by Khan, a...

Uruguay's expert shearers bypass lockdown to relieve sweltering Spanish sheep

Brought to Spain on a special flight amid the coronavirus lockdown, some 250 Uruguayan sheep shearers race against time to shear millions of Spanish sheep as the sweltering summer temperatures hit.The Uruguayan shearers come to Spain every ...

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW-mark

Amid a sultry weather, the peak power demand of Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time this summer on Thursday night. The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020