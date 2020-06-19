Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers

This is an example of what can happen when people work together." Groups like Davis' and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

PTI | Decatur | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:11 IST
Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers

With hundreds of people watching as midnight approached, a crane moved in and took down a Confederate monument that stood in the town square of an Atlanta suburb since 1908. The stone obelisk was lifted from its base with straps amid jeers and chants of “Just drop it!” from onlookers in Decatur, Georgia, who were kept a safe distance by sheriff's deputies.

Mawuli Davis, a driving force behind the lobbying effort to remove the monument, watched with others as the obelisk was slowly lowered onto its side and slid to a waiting flatbed truck. Davis' organisation, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, held a demonstration in front of the monument just a day earlier, pleading for its removal. “This feels great. This is a people's victory. All of our young people from Decatur High School that made this happen. All of these organizers, everybody came together," Davis told The Associated Press. "This is it. This is a victory for this country. This is an example of what can happen when people work together." Groups like Davis' and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city asked a Georgia judge last week to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety. DeKalb County Judge Clarence Seeliger agreed, and ordered the 30-foot (9-meter) obelisk in Decatur Square to be removed by midnight June 26 and placed in storage indefinitely. His order came hours before a white Atlanta police officer fatally shot another black man, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, in the back, sparking renewed protests in Georgia's capital region.

Instead, the monument came down on the eve of Juneteenth — the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage — as workers chipped it loose and the crowd cheered. “It's always been troubling to see that monument to over there on the square. We spend a lot of time up here and it's troubling that our friends and our loved ones and other people of color have to look at that monument to slavery and to the Confederacy,” said Megan Beezley, who hustled to the square with her daughter after hearing about the removal from a Facebook post.

DeKalb County spent several years trying to rid itself of the Lost Cause monument erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908. A marker added last September says the monument was erected to “glorify the 'lost cause' of the Confederacy” and has “bolstered white supremacy and faulty history.”(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...

Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutantos upcoming book Dial A for Aunties for Netflix. The project, being touted as Crazy Rich Asians&#160;meets&#160;Weekend at Bernies story, will be directed by Khan, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020