Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wirecard CEO quits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

In a statement, the company said James Freis, a former compliance officer at Germany's stock exchange, had been appointed as interim CEO. Wirecard is holding emergency talks with banks to secure a financial lifeline, three people with knowledge of the matter said, after its auditor, EY, refused to sign off on its accounts.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:03 IST
Wirecard CEO quits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

The chief executive of Wirecard resigned on Friday after the search for $2.1 billion of cash missing from the embattled electronic payments firm hit a dead end in the Philippines.

Markus Braun, who built the German company into one of the hottest investments in Europe, leaves Wirecard facing a looming cash crunch amid allegations of fraud over the missing money. In a statement, the company said James Freis, a former compliance officer at Germany's stock exchange, had been appointed as interim CEO.

Wirecard is holding emergency talks with banks to secure a financial lifeline, three people with knowledge of the matter said, after its auditor, EY, refused to sign off on its accounts. The company warned on Thursday that loans of roughly 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) could be terminated if its annual report is not published on Friday.

It has until this evening to strike a deal with banks, the people said. The company's shares tanked again after two Philippine banks said the German payments company was not a client of theirs and alleged that documents had been falsified.

Braun, who has aggressively defended the company against accusations of accounting fraud, had earlier said that the firm could itself have been the victim of fraud. Braun had not identified those he suspected of fraud, while BPI and BDO, the two Philippine banks, both issued statements denying any relationship with Wirecard.

"Wirecard is not a client of the bank. The document claiming the existence of a Wirecard account with BDO is a falsified document and carries forged signatures of bank officers," BDO said. "The matter has already been reported to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas," BDO added in a statement, referring to the Philippines' central bank.

BPI also said Wirecard was not a client. "Their external auditor presented to us a document that claimed that they are a client. We have determined that the document is spurious. We continue to investigate this matter," BPI said in a statement.

EY had regularly approved Wirecard's accounts in recent years, and its refusal to sign off for 2019 confirms failings found in an external probe by KPMG in April. Wirecard was a welcome technology success story in Germany, which made its name in heavy industry. But its fortunes unravelled after a whistleblower alleged that it owed its success in part to a web of sham transactions.

Braun faced calls to resign but he and the company dismissed the claims and its failure to win a clean bill of health this week from auditors for its accounts shattered investor confidence. ($1 = 0.8921 euros)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders make little progress towards agreeing COVID stimulus

The European Central Banks chief warned on Friday that the European Unions economy was in a dramatic fall due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing a massive stimulus plan.Christine Lagarde told a vi...

CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering Technology CIPET through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET ...

Social media campaign #JunkOneChina launched against One China policy

A social media campaign has been launched with the hashtag JunkOneChina to raise voice against dubious One China policy. Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinj...

Taiwan pitches investment deal with EU to strengthen democracy

Taiwan and the European Union should sign an investment agreement to use economics as a way to strengthen their democratic ties, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, pitching to revive a deal that has languished since before she to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020