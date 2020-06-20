Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

Thousands marched in U.S. cities, major companies gave employees the day off and people in coronavirus lockdown held online forums on Friday as America marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special resonance this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 01:21 IST
'Civil rights isn't over': Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands marched in U.S. cities, major companies gave employees the day off and people in coronavirus lockdown held online forums on Friday as America marked Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery that carries special resonance this year. After a wave of recent protests and national soul-searching about the country's legacy of racial injustice, marchers took to the streets from Atlanta to Oakland to mark the day and protest police brutality.

With many formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, activists instead organized street marches and "car caravans" to give people a way to show solidarity. The annual Juneteenth celebration of the emancipation of slaves a century and a half ago comes this year on the heels of mass protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Four Democratic U.S. senators are to introduce a bill to declare Juneteenth as a federal holiday. "Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the US. And it should be recognized as a federal holiday," Tina Smith, one of the senators, wrote on Twitter.

Weeks of mounting demands to end police brutality and racial injustice animated rallies expected in cities coast to coast, including Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. In Atlanta, an important center of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, about 1,000 people gathered at Centennial Olympic Park downtown for a peaceful march on the state capitol building.

Emotions were running high in Atlanta after Rayshard Brooks, an African American was fatally shot in the back by a white policeman in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the city. The policeman was terminated by the department and charged with murder. Many Atlanta marchers carried signs proclaiming "Black Lives Matter," or "Get your knee off our necks," and "I can't breathe," referring to Floyd's death.

Marcher Antonio Jeremiah Parks, 27, of Atlanta said the civil rights movement had not yet fulfilled its promises. "Civil rights isn't over," said Parks, who is Black and works at a homeless shelter. "We still feel the pain of slavery. It's not healed, and won't be until we're treated the same."

Leia Shanks, 34, who is white and works in retail, said: "We're here in solidarity," she said. "We need to stand against racism and even though it's 2020, what's happening now isn't right."

Major U.S. companies have declared June 19 a paid holiday this year, some for the first time. Ride-hailing service Uber declared Friday a paid day off and several banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Capital One Financial Corp closed offices or branches early. In New York City, a few hundred protesters mostly wearing masks due to the coronavirus gathered outside the Brooklyn Museum.

Maxwell Awosanya was handing out free snacks and water to the swelling crowd of protesters outside the museum. "African-American history is American history. Black history is American history. We need to be heard, we need people to see us. ... we need to be understood, we need to be seen as equal," he said.

A diverse crowd, including parents with children in strollers and a large contingent of people on bicycles, marched in downtown Brooklyn, chanting "No justice, no peace" and "Say his name, George Floyd." In Texas, where Juneteenth originated, Lucy Bremond oversees what is believed to be the oldest public celebration of the occasion each year in Houston's Emancipation Park. This year a gathering that typically draws some 6,000 people to the park will be replaced with a virtual observance.

"There are a lot of people who did not even know Juneteenth existed until these past few weeks," Bremond said. ABOLITION OF SLAVERY

Juneteenth, a blend of June and 19th, commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, belatedly announced by a Union army in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, after the Civil War ended. Texas officially made it a holiday in 1980, and 45 more states and the District of Columbia have since followed suit. On the West Coast, union dockworkers at nearly 30 ports planned to mark the occasion by staging a one-day strike.

Some 1,500 protesters gathered at the Port of Oakland to join local dockworker unions in the port shutdown. The gathering was due to march to downtown Oakland, with many of the dock workers driving in a caravan along the way. But much of the focus of the annual observance was taking take place on social media, with online lectures, discussion groups, and virtual breakfasts, to guard against coronavirus.

"We have been training our staff on how to use technology to present their events virtually and online," said Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Many chapters planned "car caravans": slow-speed processions of motorists honking horns and waving their arms as they wend their way through neighborhoods, Williams said.

A focal point of Juneteenth observances this year is likely to be Tulsa. President Donald Trump is traveling to Oklahoma City for his first campaign rally in three months, originally scheduled for Friday but moved to Saturday after an outcry. Tulsa was the scene of a notorious massacre of African Americans by white mobs in 1921.

TRENDING

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Dream's Montgomery to skip WNBA season to focus on social reform

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery will sit out the new Womens National Basketball Association WNBA season to focus on social justice reform. The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last mon...

Seahawks rookie TE Parkinson recovering from foot surgery

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson sustained a fractured foot during a workout earlier this month, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, Parkinson broke the fifth metatarsal on his foot whi...

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico freezes bank accounts of entities sanctioned by U.S.

The Mexican governments financial crime department has frozen the bank accounts of companies and people blacklisted by the United States under accusations of having evaded the sanction regime imposed on Venezuela, its chief said on Friday.S...

PSPL demands Rs 1 cr compensation for families of soldiers killed in Ladakh standoff

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohiya on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and government service to the families of the soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan ValleyA delegation of the Pragatisheel Samajwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020