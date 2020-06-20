Left Menu
Development News Edition

Memorial held for federal officer shot at US courthouse

She added: “We will, we must, as individuals and as a society overcome discrimination, bias, hatred and violence of any kind whether it be against African Americans or people who wear the uniform in peace, as our brother did, to protect and serve and to ensure the safety of all." Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, joined the ceremony to honor Underwood.

PTI | Pinole | Updated: 20-06-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 04:16 IST
Memorial held for federal officer shot at US courthouse

Family and friends mourning a federal law enforcement officer who was fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland voiced poignant pleas Friday for an end to the violence that cut short his life, saying America needs to overcome discrimination and hatred. David Underwood, 53, was remembered as a soft-spoken and charismatic natural athlete with a hearty laugh and a deep love for family and his job.

Mourners at a two-hour service at the high school where Underwood was a star baseball player said that those qualities suited him perfectly because he was a peacemaker. Underwood, who was black, was killed May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We must not be embittered by this horrific injustice. Hate, vengeance and violence solves nothing,” said his older sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, a recent Republican candidate who sought to fill a vacant U.S. district seat north of Los Angeles. She added: “We will, we must, as individuals and as a society overcome discrimination, bias, hatred and violence of any kind whether it be against African Americans or people who wear the uniform in peace, as our brother did, to protect and serve and to ensure the safety of all." Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, joined the ceremony to honor Underwood. In a video tribute, Wolf condemned the “senseless cowardly violence” that took Underwood's life.

“Officer Underwood gave his life protecting us and we owe him and his family and colleagues a debt of gratitude we will never be able to fully repay,” said Wolf. Underwood died from gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began peacefully sank into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood, who is African American, was targeted because he wore a uniform. Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Carrillo. Authorities say Carrillo used the same homemade AR-15-style rifle eight days later to kill a Santa Cruz deputy in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers.

Carrillo faces separate state charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Jacobs spoke before Congress last week in a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality. She remembered her brother as “a good man who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor.” Jacobs said her brother was proud to serve his community and asked why his killing has not elicited an outcry. “My brother wore a uniform, and he wore that uniform proudly,” Jacobs said. “I'm wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?”

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamic...

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the presidents vow to abolish dozens of ...

China's top legislative body drafts national security law for Hong Kong

Chinas top legislative body has begun drafting a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territorys legal and political institutions. A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong ...

Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. IndianArmedForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020