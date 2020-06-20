Left Menu
Russia coronavirus count surpasses 5.7 lakh, toll at 8,002

Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,972 yesterday), bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:40 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], June 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,972 yesterday), bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,579 (32.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country had confirmed 576,952 cases (+1.4 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,057 have been registered in Moscow, 591 in the Moscow Region and 280 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 1,136, 646 and 259, respectively). The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 161 (181 yesterday) to 8,002.

As many as 10,186 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,443 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 334,592. (Sputnik/ANI)

