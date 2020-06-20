Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson

A leader of Black Lives Matter protests in London demanded a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and said he had to drop his choice of a political adviser to lead a new commission looking into racial inequality. "I have been here every day, I am the person that leads 20,000 people every protest," Imarn Ayton, a 29-year-old actress, told Reuters as hundreds of BLM demonstrators gathered in London's Hyde Park before their latest march.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:18 IST
Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson

A leader of Black Lives Matter protests in London demanded a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and said he had to drop his choice of a political adviser to lead a new commission looking into racial inequality.

"I have been here every day, I am the person that leads 20,000 people every protest," Imarn Ayton, a 29-year-old actress, told Reuters as hundreds of BLM demonstrators gathered in London's Hyde Park before their latest march. "Everyone else seems to be in contact with me, except for Boris, so I would like a conversation."

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in British cities since the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month. Ayton said BLM demonstrators would continue to protest until the government met their demands.

"It's that simple. We protest or you listen," she said. "We want equality - to be treated fairly - that is all that we ask for, and for justice for those who have been harmed." Ayton said Johnson's choice as chair of the government's new commission on inequality, Munira Mirza, a Downing Street adviser, did not represent the BLM movement and did not believe that Britain had a problem with institutional racism.

"Munira Mirza must go. She is someone who does not believe in institutional racism, which is exactly why we marched the last two weeks - to abolish institutional racism," she said. Johnson should act immediately on the recommendations of previous inquiries in Britain into racial inequality, Ayton said, adding that he had at least heard the voice of the protesters.

"I will never know what's in his heart. What I do know is he has responded. So what I want to do is keep that conversation going," she said. Johnson's Downing Street office did not immediately comment on Ayton's demands.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German slaughterhouse virus cases exceed 1,000

An official in northwest Germany says the number of workers infected in a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Germany has risen to 1,029 from 803 reported a day earlier but there is no evidence of a significant spread into the commu...

UP: BRD College's superintendent incharge tests COVID-19 positive

The superintendent incharge of the Uttar Pradesh government-run Baba Raghav Das BRD Medical College here has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. He had high fever and difficulty breathing for the last four days, Princi...

Father's Day special: Children have become the modern day teacher of their parents

New Delhi India, June 20 ANINewswire While a mother starts to bond with her child through her womb, a father had to wait nine months to meet and get to know his child. It is said that anyone can be a father, but it takes a lot of effort to ...

Union demands removal of restrictions on cabs, autos in Mumbai

Lockdown rules restricting the number and types of passengers that taxis and auto rickshaws can carry in the city should be lifted from July 1, the Mumbai Taximens Union MTU said on Saturday. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020