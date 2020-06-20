Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block itPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:28 IST
A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns
The ruling means a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.
ALSO READ
COVID-19 a very bad gift from China: Donald Trump
Tremendous progress being made on COVID-19 vaccines, says Donald Trump
Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks
President Donald Trump rules out defunding of police; says they protect people by risking own lives
President Donald Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington DC, says "everything is under control"