FlyQuest demote WildTurtle from LCS lineup

FlyQuest promoted Brandon "Mash" Phan to replace captain Jason "WildTurtle" Tran in the starting lineup for the 2020 League Championship Series Summer Split. WildTurtle was moved to the FlyQuest Academy squad for at least this weekend.

Mash last appeared in the LCS with Echo Fox back in 2017. The new FlyQuest lineup was scheduled to face Team SoloMid on Saturday afternoon. FlyQuest entered the match with a 1-1 record.

--Field Level Media