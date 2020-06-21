Toronto Defiant welcome zYKK to permanent roster

The Toronto Defiant added Thomas "zYKK" Hosono to their Overwatch League roster Saturday after a two-week trial period. The 19-year-old Frenchman had been with Third Impact of the North American Overwatch Contenders before beginning his trial period on May 22.

The Defiant has been busy of late, adding British support player Harrison "Kruise" Pond in May and Seb "numlocked" Barton earlier this month. The DPS position is a crowded one for the Defiant, with zYKK joining Liam "Mangachu" Campbell, Brady "Agilities" Girardi, Lane "Surefour" Roberts and Andreas "Logix" Berghman.

--Field Level Media