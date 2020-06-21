Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen separatists consolidate grip in area of UNESCO site

By day's end the separatist militia had taken control of most of the remote province from forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government. The secessionist Southern Transitional Council also arrested several military personnel and civilians opposed to the presence of UAE-funded militias on Socotra, the officials said.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:17 IST
Yemen separatists consolidate grip in area of UNESCO site
Yemen separatists consolidate grip in area of UNESCO site Image Credit: ANI

Yemeni separatists funded by the United Arab Emirates on Saturday took control of military and police camps in Yemen's Socotra Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site, security officials said. By day's end, the separatist militia had taken control of most of the remote province from forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The secessionist Southern Transitional Council also arrested several military personnel and civilians opposed to the presence of UAE-funded militias on Socotra, the officials said. Those arrested included Brig. Abdel-Rahman al-Zafrani, commander of the air force in the province, they said. No causalities were reported, said the four security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The militias who are part of the Southern Transitional Council were the on-the-ground allies of the United Arab Emirates, once Saudi Arabia's main coalition partner in the years-long war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The STC raises the flag of the former communist state in the south and has pushed to again split the country in two, as it was from 1967 to 1990.

Socotra Gov. Ramzi Mahrous condemned the separatist attacks in his province, saying from his home in Socotra that his forces would fight back. He did not elaborate. On Friday, separatists seized several state buildings, including the governor's headquarters, as they pushed into the provincial capital Hadebo. Fighting was fierce with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, led by exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The fighting in Socotra threatens to cause irreversible damage to the World Heritage site, which has rare Dragon Blood trees, plant species, spices and marine life, many of which are found nowhere else. The violence in Socotra comes after the separatists declared self-rule in Yemen's south earlier this year and seized control of the city of Aden, a bid that sparked fears of fresh chaos in a country already embroiled in five years of conflict.

Last summer, the UAE announced it was ending its role in the conflict. However, observers believe the Gulf country continues to be active through its proxies. Before its withdrawal, the UAE set up a military base in Socotra, which enjoys a strategic location overlooking a vital international shipping lane. It also awarded Emirati citizenship to hundreds of residents and has recruited scores of others to help consolidate its grip over the island, raising tensions with Hadi.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases

NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sports players association said on Saturday.Major League Soccer MLS, National Football League NFL, Nati...

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

The former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung, a newspaper reported Saturday. Citing court documents, the A...

Horse racing-Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racings Triple Crown. The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the thre...

Three dead in stabbing attack in English town of Reading-reports

Several people were stabbed on Saturday in the southern English town of Reading and media reports said three people had died. Sky News said police were treating the incident as terrorism-related.Two people were rushed to a hospital in the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020