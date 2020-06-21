UK police dealing with multiple stabbings in city of Reading

UK police have launched an investigation after multiple stabbings were reported in the city of Reading in south east England on Saturday evening. According to eyewitnesses, police cars and helicopters responded to an incident of multiple stabbing in Forbury Gardens, a park in the town of about 200,000 residents, 64 kilometers west of London.

Police blocked off several roads, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby, they said. The local Thames Valley Police tweeted, "We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident." UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed her deep concern soon after.

“Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she said. Witnesses on social media reported several people had been stabbed.

The news came soon after an anti-racism “Black Lives Matter” protest in the area earlier. The police say there is no suggestion so far that the incident is linked to any protests. Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest, said demonstrators had left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, she said she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they're OK.