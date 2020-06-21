One person killed, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person was killed and 11 were injured in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday in Minneapolis, police said.

"One adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," Minneapolis police tweeted, adding in a separate tweet that people who suffered gunshot wounds had been taken to area hospitals. The city has been at the heart of a wave of anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last month. There was no indication that Saturday's shooting was related to this.

As of 4 a.m., no one was in custody in connection with the shooting, the Associated Press reported.