UK marks International Day of Yoga with projections, webinars

It was preceded by an online webinar titled “Ghar Ghar Se Yoga” coordinated by the Nehru Centre in London, in light of the social distancing norms in place that prevent a congregational aspect of the yoga sessions. “Yoga is an invaluable ancient Indian practice with numerous benefits to both physical and mental health,” said P N Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

It was preceded by an online webinar titled "Ghar Ghar Se Yoga" coordinated by the Nehru Centre in London, in light of the social distancing norms in place that prevent a congregational aspect of the yoga sessions.

"Yoga is an invaluable ancient Indian practice with numerous benefits to both physical and mental health," said P N Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). "Given the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic including restrictions on the movement of people and a slowdown in economic activity, the benefits offered by Yoga have become especially important for physical and mental wellbeing. Of particular importance are its proven benefits on general health and immunity enhancement, along with its globally accepted role as a stress buster," he said.

To make the observation of IDY at home possible, the Ministry of AYUSH said it has been running multiple training programmes around the world. IDY has been designated by the United Nations as a day for yoga celebrated around the world.

