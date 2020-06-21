Vande Bharat mission flight with 181 Indians departs from Bahrain for Thiruvananthapuram
An Air India special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Bahrain for Thiruvananthapuram via Kozhikode with 181 stranded Indians on Sunday.ANI | Manama | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:50 IST
An Air India special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Bahrain for Thiruvananthapuram via Kozhikode with 181 stranded Indians on Sunday. "VandeBharatMission special Air India Express flight IX 1574 departed for Trivandrum via Kozhikode with total 181 passengers including 2 infants on board. Wishing a safe journey to all the passengers," Indian embassy in Bahrain tweeted.
As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.
The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)
