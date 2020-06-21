2 Pak soldiers killed in gun battle with terrorists in Waziristan
ANI | Waziristan | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:03 IST
Two Pakistan soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR ) said on Sunday.
However, ISPR in its statement did not clarify to which organisation the terrorists belonged.
"Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat; while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident," read the official statement issued by the military's media wing. (ANI)
