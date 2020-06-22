Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complexity rebound to win BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

Complexity Gaming overcame a disastrous first map to pull off a reverse sweep and beat Team Vitality 2-1 Sunday to win the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event. The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs. Sunday opened with Vitality exacting some revenge on FaZe Clan in the lower-bracket final.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 04:52 IST
Complexity rebound to win BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

Complexity Gaming overcame a disastrous first map to pull off a reverse sweep and beat Team Vitality 2-1 Sunday to win the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals online event. The win landed Complexity $335,000 and a spot in the BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020 in January. Vitality also got a spot in the Global Final and took home $65,000.

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-team, $500,000 European region featured a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The four-team, $250,000 American region began play Tuesday, with one Global Final berth up for grabs.

Sunday opened with Vitality exacting some revenge on FaZe Clan in the lower-bracket final. FaZe, which swept Vitality in the upper-bracket semifinals, grabbed an 8-7 lead on Nuke. But Vitality reversed the score in the second half to force overtime, and ultimately won 19-15. The second map, Dust II, was another tight affair, which Vitality won 16-14. Vitality carried the momentum into the grand final, winning with ease to open the match, 16-2 on Vertigo. Complexity blew a 9-6 halftime lead as Vitality forced overtime on Mirage, but Complexity rebounded to win 19-16 in overtime. Vitality held a slim 8-7 lead at the half on the deciding map, Nuke, but Complexity dominated play late, taking the last six rounds to win 16-12 and take the title.

Benjamin "blameF" Bremer of Denmark led Complexity with a plus-13 kill-death differential (62) kills, while Bulgaria's Valentin "poizon" Vasilev had a team-high 66 kills and a plus-nine differential. Frenchman Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut of Vitality led all players with 80 kills and a plus-29 differential. BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:

1. $335,000, 2,400 points -- Complexity Gaming 2. $65,000, 1,200 points -- Team Vitality

3. $30,000, 900 points -- FaZe Clan 4. $20,000, 600 points -- Natus Vincere

5-6. $15,000, 300 points -- G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas 7-8. $10,000, 150 points -- ENCE, OG

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Complexity rebound to win BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

Complexity Gaming overcame a disastrous first map to pull off a reverse sweep and beat Team Vitality 2-1 Sunday to win the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 European Finals online event. The win landed Complexity 335,000 and a spot in the BLAST Pre...

Undeterred by COVID-19, Israelis celebrate Int’l Yoga Day maintaining social distancing

Undeterred by the COVID-19-enforced curbs on social gatherings, Israelis assembled in smaller groups and observed the sixth International Yoga Day with a lot of fanfare across the country. Gatherings of more than twenty people are not allow...

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts roll out mats to join IDY celebrations from home

Thousands of American yoga enthusiasts rolled out their mats, twisting their bodies and performing Surya Namaskar virtually, in the safety of their living rooms, back yards and terraces to commemorate the International Day of Yoga on Sunday...

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020