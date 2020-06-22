Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-NASCAR to investigate after noose found in Wallace's garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," NASCAR said in a statement on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:21 IST
Motor racing-NASCAR to investigate after noose found in Wallace's garage
Representative Image

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series.

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 teams," NASCAR said in a statement on Sunday. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsibly and eliminate them from the sport.

"As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all." Wallace slammed the "despicable act of racism and hatred".

"... (It) leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," the 26-year-old said in an Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuM1N_jQ4K . "Together, our sport has made a real commitment to driving real change ... Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from all races as the sport moved to distance itself from a checkered past on race amid global protests against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. However, before Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega in Alabama, a plane flew above the track with the flag and a second banner that said "DEFUND NASCAR."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...

TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

- Comfortable in the summer and still Environmental-friendly, ready for pre-order - Newly introduced Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool made of cool feeling, biomass-based yarn provide premium comfort for hot summer season. Due to th...

Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Boltons forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020