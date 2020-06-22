Left Menu
WHO reports over 183,000 new COVID-19 cases, global count reaches 8.7 Million

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 22-06-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 09:40 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The global count of coronavirus cases has surpassed 8.7 million, with 183,020 new cases recorded on Sunday, the World Health Organisation said in its daily situation report. Over the last 24 hours, 4,743 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 461,715 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 8,708,008, as stated in the report. The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, shared that Europe accounts for 31 percent of COVID-19 cases and 43 percent of COVID-19 deaths globally.

Dr Kluge highlighted that several countries continue to face increasing disease incidence and that "preparing for the autumn is a priority now at the WHO Regional Office for Europe" The United States continues to be worst affected by the contagion with the highest count of cases and fatalities 2.2 million and 118,895, respectively.

The novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO on March 11.

