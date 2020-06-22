Vande Bharat flight with 176 Indians departs from Bahrain
An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Bahrain with 176 stranded Indians for Chennai on Monday.ANI | Manama | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:11 IST
An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Bahrain with 176 stranded Indians for Chennai on Monday. "Special Air India Express flight IX 1890 departed for Chennai with 176 passengers & 3 infants on board," India embassy here tweeted.
As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.
Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.
