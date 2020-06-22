Coronavirus claims lives of 63 healthcare workers across Pakistan

At least 63 doctors, paramedics and others affiliated with healthcare sectors in Pakistan have died of coronavirus while battling on the frontline against the deadly disease, a media report said on Monday. According to figures compiled by the medical community so far, 30 doctors, three nurses, a paramedic and an operation theatre assistant have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Punjab and 11 doctors and one nurse in Sindh, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

It said six doctors, two nurses and one paramedic died due to COVID-19 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; four doctors and three paramedics in Balochistan; an operation theatre technician in Islamabad; and one doctor in Gilgit-Baltistan. A Sikh doctor, Dr Phag Chand Singh, was among the casualties in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases jumped to 181,088 on Monday after 4,471 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 89 people died of the disease, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 3,590, the health ministry said..