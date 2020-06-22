Left Menu
Retired pope returning to Vatican after visiting ill brother

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left Germany on Monday to return to the Vatican after a four-day visit to his ailing elder brother. He was seen off by Bavaria's governor, Markus Soeder, who said it was a moment “of happiness and melancholy,” news agency dpa reported. The 93-year-old retired pontiff arrived in Germany on Thursday to be with his 96-year-old brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:55 IST
Pope Benedict (File photo)

He was succeeded by current Pope Francis.

