Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna

Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the country's 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era."The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah" being erected in Vienna's central Ostarrichi Park will consist of large slabs set in the ground in a circle, engraved with the names of the 64,000 victims who have been identified.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:13 IST
Austria breaks ground on Holocaust memorial in Vienna
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the country's 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era. "The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women, and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah" being erected in Vienna's central Ostarrichi Park will consist of large slabs set in the ground in a circle, engraved with the names of the 64,000 victims who have been identified. Another 1,000 are known to have been killed by the Nazis, but their names have been lost.

Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was born in Austria, and many in the country enthusiastically welcomed Germany's annexation of it in 1938, the year before World War II. At that time, around 210,000 Jews lived in the country. Many fled, but later found themselves in Nazi hands again as the German armies swept westward to the English Channel and deep into the Soviet Union in the east.

The memorial, to be completed by next spring, is envisioned as a place of reflection, and both a tribute to those who lost their lives and a reminder of the perils of anti-Semitism. There is only one entrance into the centre of the circle formed by the slabs, which will create a "place of reverence" for visitors, according to the plans.

"Descendants of those who were murdered should, without being disturbed, be able to search for the names of their relatives, to touch the letters with their hand, to say a prayer, to light a memorial candle," organizers said on their website. "For all Austrians, the memorial should offer a quiet place, in which they can remember the fate of their Jewish fellow citizens and honor their lives, today and in future generations." Austria's parliamentary speaker, Wolfgang Sobotka, said at the ceremony that nothing could remedy the crimes of the Holocaust, but that the memorial could serve as a warning for the future.

"There is no gesture of redress here, but there is a gesture of remembrance," he said, Austria's APA news agency reported.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs, a top official said on Monday.&#160; Additional Secretary and Development Commissio...

Gilead targets 2 mln remdesivir courses by year-end

Gilead Sciences Inc expects supply of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir to exceed two million courses by year-end, the company said on Monday, more than double its previous target of 1 million. The company also said it planned to start...

Do something about mosquitoes, say first patients on board Rlys COVID-care coach

Neetu Sharma spent a sleepless night in the Railways COVID-care coach stationed in Uttar Pradeshs Mau town, not because of fear of the disease or even the heat but because there were too many mosquitoes. She and five members of her family, ...

A year passed, Bihar Police continues to trail Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu to get signature on bail bond

Police have been sitting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhus residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019 but the latter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020