V5, RNG continue to surge at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five and Royal Never Give Up both collected their fourth wins Monday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in China. V5 (4-1) opened Week 4 with a sweep of Vici Gaming (1-3), while RNG (4-1) posted a 2-1 victory over eStar Gaming (2-3). It was the second straight win for both teams, who trail only Top Esports (4-0) in the standings.

Victory Five MVP honors went to Guo "ppgod" Peng and Wei "Weiwei" Bo-Han. The MVPs for Royal Never Give Up were Lu "Betty" Yu-Hung (first map) and Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao (third map), with Zhang "Wink" Rui leading eStar in the second game. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 4 action continues Tuesday with winless Dominus Esports (0-4) facing JD Gaming (1-2). LGD Gaming and Invictus Gaming square off in a battle of 3-1 teams. LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 4-0, +7 2. Victory Five, 4-1, +5

3. Royal Never Give Up, 4-1, +4 4. Invictus Gaming, 3-1, +3

5. LGD Gaming, 3-1, +2 6. Team WE, 3-2, +3

7. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-1, +2 8. Suning, 3-3, 0

9. EDward Gaming, 2-2, +1 10. LNG Esports, 2-2, -1

11. eStar Gaming, 2-3, +1 12. JD Gaming, 1-2, -1

13. Bilibili Gaming, 1-3, -4 14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4

15. Oh My God, 1-4, -4 16. Rogue Warriors, 0-3, -6

17. Dominus Esports, 0-4, -8

