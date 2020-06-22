Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Statistics and scientific studies show that racial discrimination has a “systemic dimension” in French society, Toubon noted. The report came as two Paris statues related to France's colonial era were daubed with red paint Monday amid growing demands by anti-racism activists in several countries to take down monuments that honor prominent historical figures who played a role in the slave trade or colonialism.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:10 IST
Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

France's human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page report, France's Defender of Rights, Jacques Toubon, said discrimination affects the lives of millions of people and their fundamental rights in the country.

"People with foreign origins, or perceived as having them, are disadvantaged in terms of access to jobs or housing and more exposed to unemployment, poverty, poor housing, police ID checks, poor health and educational inequality," Toubon said in a statement. Statistics and scientific studies show that racial discrimination has a "systemic dimension" in French society, Toubon noted.

The report came as two Paris statues related to France's colonial era were daubed with red paint Monday amid growing demands by anti-racism activists in several countries to take down monuments that honor prominent historical figures who played a role in the slave trade or colonialism. In his report, the Defender of Rights proposed creating a body to better monitor the situation in the country and to organise national testing campaigns to uncover racial discrimination in hiring, housing and in business.

He also suggested stricter rules for police ID checks and legal changes to make it easier to prove discrimination cases in court and ensure "dissuasive" penalties.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...

Soccer-Colombian FA accuses FIFA of bias for raising security fears

The FIFA evaluation report which highlighted that security could be an issue if Colombia hosted the 2023 womens World Cup were based on a preconceived bias rather than reality, the head of the Colombian Football Federation told Reuters on M...

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020