Saudi Arabia to hold haj with very limited numbers for all nationalities living inside kingdom

Saudi Arabia to hold haj with very limited numbers for all nationalities living inside kingdomReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:12 IST
Saudi Arabia will hold haj this year for very limited numbers of citizens and residents of all nationalities living inside the country, to control the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported on Monday.
The decision comes in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world, the lack of a vaccine, and difficulty maintaining social distance among large numbers of pilgrims coming from overseas, statement said.
