Saudi coalition intercepts drones laden with explosives launched by Houthis

Saudi coalition intercepts drones laden with explosives launched by HouthisReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:36 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Monday it has intercepted several drones laden with explosives launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition spokesman.
Colonel Turki al-Malki said the drones were targeting civilians, without elaborating. He said several drones were intercepted and the rest are being dealt with.
ALSO READ
Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season
FOCUS-Europe's Detroit? Pandemic bursts Toulouse aerospace bubble
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Lapse Of Bonus Shares Holding Period
Saudi Arabia says Iraqi oil cuts will be deep in July-Sept
IBC suspension to provide breathing space to struggling companies: Experts