Saudi coalition intercepts drones laden with explosives launched by Houthis

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:45 IST
Saudi coalition intercepts drones laden with explosives launched by Houthis
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Monday it has intercepted several drones laden with explosives launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition spokesman.

Colonel Turki al-Malki said the drones were targeting civilians, without elaborating. He said several drones were intercepted and the rest are being dealt with.

