Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO suggests dexamethasone usage for critical COVID cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday (local time) emphasised on a rapid increase in production of dexamethasone, a cheap steroid which after clinical trials has shown life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-06-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 02:12 IST
WHO suggests dexamethasone usage for critical COVID cases
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday (local time) emphasised on a rapid increase in production of dexamethasone, a cheap steroid which after clinical trials has shown life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients. According to researchers from Oxford University, a low-dose regimen of dexamethasone, which is typically used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies, asthma, and certain types of cancer, for 10 days was found to reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation in the trial.

The preliminary trial was conducted over random 2,100 hospitalised COVID-19 patients, and about 4,300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were randomized to receive the usual standard of care at their hospitals. Their findings are preliminary, still being compiled and have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal -- but some not involved with the study called the results a breakthrough, as per CNN's report.

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 on Sunday said that although the data is still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid "dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate". "The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is needed most," he said.

"WHO emphasizes that dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 under close clinical supervision," he informed people through a virtual conference further. He said there is no evidence that this drug works for patients with mild disease or as a preventative measure, and it could cause harm. Tedros, however, ignored the fact that the side effects can include conditions such as upset stomach, headache, dizziness, insomnia and depression.

He said the demand for the steroid has already surged and as this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, "we are confident we can accelerate production". Guided by solidarity, he noted, countries must work together to ensure supplies are prioritised for countries where there are large numbers of critically ill patients, and that supplies remain available to treat other diseases for which it is needed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Performance art?': China rebukes U.S. envoy for photo stunt at talks with Russia

The U.S. envoy to nuclear arms control talks with Russia on Monday taunted China for refusing to attend, posting a picture of Chinese flags placed at empty seats around the table, which Beijing dismissed as an act of performance art. U.S. P...

U.S. fights bail bid by men accused of helping former Nissan boss escape

A U.S. prosecutor on Monday urged a judge to keep a former Green Beret and his son locked up as Japan prepares to formally seek their extradition on charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the East Asian count...

NBA hires Rose, Booth to VP positions

The NBA on Monday filled a pair of newly created vice president positions with former player Malik Rose and longtime front-office member David Booth. Rose and Booth will work under NBA president, league operations Byron Spruell and will int...

Two more Trump campaign staff members test positive for coronavirus

Two more staff members of President Donald Trumps campaign who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his rally on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Monday.The campaign said on Saturday hours before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020