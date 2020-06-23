PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23
JD Sports Fashion Plc has proceeded to appoint administrators for its Go Outdoors chain, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk. British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has appointed former Jaguar Land Rover executive Kenneth Gregor as its chief financial officer.Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 06:18 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Japan rushes UK to agree first post-Brexit trade deal https://on.ft.com/2Yq72Uj
HSBC faces 1.3 bln pounds lawsuit over film scheme https://on.ft.com/3dqiaom
JD Sports moves to appoint administrators for Go Outdoors https://on.ft.com/2YozaqB
Aston Martin names former JLR executive as finance chief https://on.ft.com/31jceeD
Overview Japan has provided United Kingdom a period of just six weeks to strike a post-Brexit trade agreement.
UK's HSBC Holdings Plc faces a 1.3 billion pound ($1.62 billion) lawsuit by investors relating to a Disney film financing scheme. JD Sports Fashion Plc has proceeded to appoint administrators for its Go Outdoors chain, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has appointed former Jaguar Land Rover executive Kenneth Gregor as its chief financial officer. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Aston Martin
- UK
- postBrexit
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- Japan
- JLR
- Bengaluru
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks less than initial estimate but still faces steep recession
Japan's economy minister keeps focus on crisis-response, warns against deepening negative rates
Japan's economy minister warns against deepening negative rates
Japan still in recession, but economy shrank at lower rate
Japan's economy braces for worst postwar slump despite capex gains in Q1 GDP