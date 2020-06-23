PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Japan has provided United Kingdom a period of just six weeks to strike a post-Brexit trade agreement.

UK's HSBC Holdings Plc faces a 1.3 billion pound ($1.62 billion) lawsuit by investors relating to a Disney film financing scheme. JD Sports Fashion Plc has proceeded to appoint administrators for its Go Outdoors chain, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has appointed former Jaguar Land Rover executive Kenneth Gregor as its chief financial officer. ($1 = 0.8008 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)