Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis -state TV

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-06-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 07:19 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Tuesday it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian cities of Najran and Jizan, according to the Saudi state TV.
Colonel Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the coalition, said in a statement the missiles were targeting civilians.
The coalition also intercepted 8 drones laden with explosives and launched towards the kingdom on Monday, according to the coalition. The drones were also launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis, it said.
ALSO READ
Yemen's rebels crack down as COVID-19 and rumors spread
UN agency: More than 94,000 Yemenis displaced since January
Cash-strapped aid projects face closure in Yemen as COVID-19 spreads -UN
Separatists in south Yemen seize convoy with billions of riyals for central bank
Funding gaps jeopardise aid in Yemen as COVID-19 spreads -UN